Will COVID-19 ever go away?

The newest coronavirus variant is spreading fast across many countries.

It is no longer a global health emergency, but COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s according to the World Health Organization, which is now monitoring a new variant called EG.5.

It’s not necessarily more dangerous than other variants, but it is spreading fast across several countries. From the United States to Japan and China, the strain appears to be highly transmissible.

So is COVID-19 here to stay? And with so many variants constantly emerging, will booster shots even make a difference?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Paul Hunter – Professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia

Oksana Pyzik – Lecturer at University College London School of Pharmacy

Ishwar Gilada – Consultant on infectious disease