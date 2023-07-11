Why did Turkey change its mind on Sweden’s NATO membership?

At its annual summit, the alliance is set to expand as it faces new security challenges.

In Lithuania, some of the world’s top leaders are discussing the future of NATO. After repeatedly blocking Sweden’s membership, Turkey says it is now ready to support it.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has served to strengthen the military alliance.

So how is NATO changing the power dynamic across Europe? And how will Russian President Vladimir Putin respond?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Robert Hunter – Former US ambassador to NATO; senior fellow at Center for Transatlantic Relations

Mats Engstrom – Senior policy fellow at European Council on Foreign Relations

Sinan Ulgen – Former Turkish diplomat; chairman of Centre for Economic and Foreign Policy Studies