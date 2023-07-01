Pakistan and IMF reach standby agreement on $3bn bailout

IMF has agreed to $3bn in funding for Pakistan as it seeks to recover from its economic crisis.

Pakistan is set to get a $3bn bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The country is close to defaulting on its international debts. Dwindling foreign reserves and a fall in the value of the rupee is fuelling soaring inflation.

Political chaos has scared off foreign investors and last year’s devastating floods have added to the many challenges facing the country.

So will this deal save Pakistan? Or could it push the country deeper into debt?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Adnan Jalil – Minister of commerce and industry

Maleeha Lodhi – Political scientist, former Pakistan ambassador to the UN, US and UK

Zeeshan Salahuddin – Political analyst, director of the Center for Regional and Global Connectivity at Tabadlab