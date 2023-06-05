Is the war in Ukraine entering a critical stage or a new phase?

Will attacks on border regions, civilian casualties and drone strikes bring a major change in the war’s direction?

New fronts are developing in the Ukraine war.

Anti-Kremlin armed groups are launching attacks in border regions while drone and artillery strikes are taking place further into Russian territory.

Civilians in both countries are bearing the brunt as war drags on.

Do the latest military developments indicate the war has entered a critical stage? Or is it just another phase, with no end in sight?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and military analyst

Despina Afentouli – Executive director at the Institute of International Relations

Patrick Bury – Defence/security analyst, University of Bath, former British Army officer