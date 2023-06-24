Why is diabetes spreading around the world?

More than 1.3 billion people could be living with the disease by 2050.

The number of adults living with diabetes worldwide will more than double by 2050, surpassing most diseases on a global scale.

That is according to a study to published in The Lancet medical journal.

The research reveals more than half a billion people currently live with diabetes worldwide, and every country is expected to see a major increase. Rapidly rising levels of obesity and widening inequalities in health care are identified as key factors.

Will the world heed the warning and address the diabetes threat? And can a healthier future be secured for everyone?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Dr Rayaz Malik – Professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in Qatar and a pioneering researcher of diabetes

Dr Shivani Agarwa – Associate professor of medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Mohammad Dabbah – Head of artificial intelligence at sports data provider Statsbomb