Can the African Union be part of the G20?

India’s leader has suggested a full Group of 20 membership for the African Union.

Some of the world’s most pressing issues are often decided by the leaders of a few wealthy nations.

For far too long, input from Africa, and other places in the Global South, has been limited or even disregarded.

But there’s now a push for that to change, specifically within the Group of 20 (G20) bloc.

As India prepares to host the G20 summit this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is calling for the African Union to be given full and permanent membership.

But why now? And what political and economic interests are at stake?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Onyekachi Wambu – Co-executive director of London’s African Foundation for Development

Anusha Chari – Professor of economics and finance at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the US

Guido Cozzi – Professor of macroeconomics at the University of St Gallen in Switzerland