Will Germany’s security strategy work?

A new security strategy for a new era.

Germany has acknowledged its safety shortcomings are a problem and down the line that could turn into a crisis.

Now, it is looking to strengthen its domestic and regional safety through a national security strategy.

But in an age of rapidly advancing technology and China’s rising influence, Berlin admits it is navigating uncharted territory.

So how will Germany’s plan affect its role as Europe’s strongest economy?

And with Russia and Ukraine at war, will its tougher stance on Beijing lead to new alliances?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Ulrich Brueckner – Jean Monnet professor for European studies at Stanford University in Berlin

Wolfgang Pusztai – Senior adviser with the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy

Jorn Fleck – Senior director with the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center