Where does Taiwan’s future lie in the US-China tug-of-war?

Chinese military simulates strikes on Taiwan in response to its president’s visit to the US.

The waters and airspace around Taiwan are once again the setting for military muscle-flexing, in a stand-off between China and the United States-backed island.

Chinese naval vessels and warplanes have been simulating strikes, causing Taiwan to scramble fighter jets and gunboats in response.

Bejing is furious after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week.

The drills in the Taiwan Strait are the latest escalation between Beijing and Washington over the island.

As the two superpowers pull in opposite directions, where does Taiwan’s future lie?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Victor Gao – Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization and former officer with the Chinese Foreign Service

June Teufel Dreyer – Professor of political science at the University of Miami and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute

Brian Hioe – Founder and editor of New Bloom Magazine and a non-resident fellow at Nottingham University’s Taiwan Studies Programme