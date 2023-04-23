Can China woo the Philippines away from the US?

China’s top diplomat visits Manila as it carries out joint military drills with Washington.

China’s foreign minister has just wrapped up a visit to the Philippines.

It was a meeting between neighbours with a history not only of deep economic ties, but also of long-running territorial disputes.

Ministers from the two countries have pledged to work together to resolve their differences.

The visit was the latest in a series of high-level meetings between the Philippines, China and the United States, who are all vying for the upper hand in the Asia-Pacific region.

How is the Philippines going to strike a balance in its relations with the two superpowers?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Richard Javad Heydarian – Academic and author of books including Asia’s New Battlefield: The USA, China and the struggle for the Western Pacific

Gregory Poling – Director of the Southeast Asia Programme and Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Andrew Leung – China policy analyst