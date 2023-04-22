Have efforts to deal with climate change failed?

New report from World Meteorological Organization finds people on every continent are being affected by climate change.

The state of global climate is alarming, to say the least.

That is according to a report by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization.

It says people on every continent are being affected, after many records linked to climate change were broken last year.

Temperatures in oceans have also reached record highs, with nearly 60 percent suffering at least one marine heatwave.

The report says trying to save glaciers is a lost cause, underlying the irreversible nature of climate trends on our planet.

But who is to blame? And can anything be done to reverse them?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests

Leon Simons – Climate researcher and board member of the Club of Rome

David Holland – Professor of mathematics and atmosphere-ocean science at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York University

Andrew Kruczkiewicz – Senior researcher at Columbia University’s Climate School