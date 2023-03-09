Is the war in Ukraine at a stalemate?

Russia launched a barrage of new air strikes on Thursday morning.

A barrage of Russian air strikes woke people up across Ukraine on Thursday morning.

Some reportedly involved hypersonic missiles, which can travel up to 8km (5 miles) a second.

It’s the latest wave of attacks in a conflict that shows no sign of ending.

Russia has a limited stock of the advanced hypersonic missiles, which Ukrainian defences were unable to intercept.

The change in tactics from week to week has made the war hard to predict.

And those facing the strikes never know when a missile will come their way.

But is there a chance for diplomacy?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and military analyst

Hanna Shelest – Director of security programmes at the think-tank Ukrainian Prism

Patrick Bury – Associate professor in security at the University of Bath