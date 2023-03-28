Will Netanyahu be able to press ahead with his judicial overhaul?
Angry protests across Israel force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay his government’s controversial proposals.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a delay to his controversial judicial changes after major protests across Israel on Monday.
Netanyahu said he had taken the step to prevent a rift in the nation.
But he declared he would push ahead with the overhaul.
So what does this mean for his government coalition and for Israel?
Yaniv Segal – Head of the Pink Front, an Israeli protest movement calling for the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu
Alissa Pavia – Associate director for Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council
Jeremy Saltan – Israeli political analyst and former Knesset faction director for the Yamina Party