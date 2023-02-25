Can China’s peace plan for Ukraine work?

Beijing sets out proposal for a way to end the war.

China is calling for an end to Western sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine, and urging Moscow and Kyiv to hold peace talks.

Beijing also suggests creating humanitarian corridors for civilians. The plan also warns against the use of nuclear weapons.

So could Kyiv and Moscow compromise?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests

Henry Huiyao Wang – Founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization

Tatiana Kukhareva – Russian journalist and former deputy head of Sputnik News

Hanna Shelest – Director of Security Programmes at Ukranian Prism, a Foreign Policy Council think tank