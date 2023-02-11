What caused South Africa’s energy crisis?

South Africa has declared a national disaster to tackle a dire energy crisis.

South Africa has been experiencing one of the worst energy crisis in the region in years.

It is affecting millions of people across the country.

The nation’s ageing coal-powered electrical stations are not coping with demand.

And it’s leading to daily blackouts that can sometimes last for hours.

Opposition politicians and demonstrators have blamed the governing ANC party.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on Friday

But will this move be enough?

Presenter: Mohammed Jajmjoom

Guests:

Kenneth Creamer – Economic adviser to the ANC Economic Transformation Committee

Ongama Mtimka – Lecturer at the Nelson Mandela University

Chris Yelland- Energy analyst