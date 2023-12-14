Video Duration 27 minutes 43 seconds
How much environmental damage is Israel’s war on Gaza causing?

Israel’s military onslaught has devastated built and natural environments in Gaza.

Palestinians continue to suffer in Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza – thousands killed and tens of thousands of others wounded.

One of the most intense bombing campaigns since World War II will leave not just a legacy of grief for Gaza’s people, but one of lasting physical damage to the environment.

Sanitation and water treatment systems have been destroyed.

Thousands of Israeli and Western-supplied bombs pollute the air and ground.

The war is leaving a new layer of toxic chemicals in Gaza’s soil, adding to those left behind after the many wars Israel has waged before.

Can Gaza recover?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Nada Majdalani – Palestinian director of EcoPeace Middle East, an organisation that brings together Jordanian, Palestinian, and Israeli environmentalists

Marwan Bardawil – Head of Gaza Programme Coordination Unit of the Palestinian Water Authority

Hadeel Ikhmais – Director general of the Climate Change Section of the Palestinian Authority’s Environment Quality Authority

Published On 14 Dec 2023