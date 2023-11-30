Why have so many Palestinian children been killed by Israel?

Thousands of children have been killed, maimed, injured or arrested by Israeli forces.

Two Palestinian boys have been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

More than 6,000 children have been killed in Gaza – not counting those still missing or buried under the rubble.

And there are about 250 minors in Israeli prisons.

Why does Israel target Palestinian children?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Yousef Hammash – Gaza advocacy officer for the Norwegian Refugee Council and a resident of Gaza

Tanya Haj-Hassan – paediatric intensive care doctor who has worked in Gaza. She co-founded Gaza Medic Voices, a social media account that shares firsthand testimonies from healthcare workers in the Gaza Strip.

Alex Saieh – head of humanitarian policy and advocacy at Save the Children. Saieh specialises in humanitarian and post-conflict recovery.