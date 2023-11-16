Critics reject Israeli claim al-Shifa Hospital used as Hamas command centre

Israel has long accused Hamas of using the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza as a cover for its military operations.

Israeli forces have raided the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for the second consecutive day, following days of encircling the largest medical facility in Gaza.

They claim to have found what they call “grab bags” containing weapons and uniforms belonging to Hamas fighters.

But many observers have questioned what Israeli forces presented as evidence.

And there are fears that with the Israeli military in sole control of the operation, it could fabricate evidence to bolster its allegations.

Several experts have also argued that attacking hospitals – especially those treating critically ill patients and babies – could be a war crime as defined under international law.

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Erik Fosse – CEO of the Norwegian Aid Committee; has worked as a surgeon in Gaza during several wars since 1994

A Kayum Ahmed – special adviser on the right to health at Human Rights Watch

Thomas MacManus – Director of the International State Crime Initiative, Queen Mary University of London