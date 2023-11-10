Will a ‘pause’ in fighting in Gaza bring any respite for Palestinians?
The United States says daily four-hour windows are aimed at helping people move to the south of Gaza.
Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza are growing by the day.
But with Palestinians enduring deaths, devastation and deprivation every day, what have they been offered?
A pause in Israeli attacks.
Daily four-hour windows said to be aimed at helping people move around or get to the south.
But that region is being bombed, too.
So, does the White House announcement of a daily pause offer any respite to Palestinians in the territory?
Or is it a way to divide the strip as part of Israel’s offensive strategy?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Omar Shakir – Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch
Trita Parsi – Executive vice president of Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a Washington-based think tank
Joseph Belliveau – Executive director of Doctors Without Borders in Canada