Has Israel achieved its objectives by launching wars on Gaza?

Israel has bombed the strip and laid siege to Palestinians living there.

Israeli troops have entered Gaza from its north and east, with reports of intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters.

Israel has expanded its ground operations as it continued to bombard the besieged Palestinian territory.

More than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its assault on Gaza on October 7.

This is the fifth time Israel has launched a military offensive in the territory since 2007.

Is peace possible, and what does Israel seek to gain from this war on Gaza?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Michael Harari – Policy fellow at the Mitvim Institute

Sara Kira – Founder and director of European North African Center of Research

Shashank Joshi – Defence editor at The Economist