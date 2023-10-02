Video Duration 28 minutes 45 seconds
What are the implications of Slovakia’s election result?
Winner opposes more military funding for war in Ukraine and wants negotiations.
A critic of the European Union, NATO and funding the war in Ukraine has won Slovakia’s general election.
Robert Fico’s populist Smer-SD party got 23 percent of the vote – and the right to form the next government.
So, what’s behind this result in Ukraine’s neighbourhood?
Presenter: Emily Angwin
Guests:
Alena Kudzko – Vice president for policy and programming at GLOBSEC, a public policy think-tank
Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of BNE IntelliNews and former Moscow bureau chief for the Daily Telegraph
Pavol Demes – Former foreign minister for Slovakia and adviser to the country’s first president after the breakup of Czechoslovakia
Published On 2 Oct 2023