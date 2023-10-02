What are the implications of Slovakia’s election result?

Winner opposes more military funding for war in Ukraine and wants negotiations.

A critic of the European Union, NATO and funding the war in Ukraine has won Slovakia’s general election.

Robert Fico’s populist Smer-SD party got 23 percent of the vote – and the right to form the next government.

So, what’s behind this result in Ukraine’s neighbourhood?

Presenter: Emily Angwin

Guests:

Alena Kudzko – Vice president for policy and programming at GLOBSEC, a public policy think-tank

Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of BNE IntelliNews and former Moscow bureau chief for the Daily Telegraph

Pavol Demes – Former foreign minister for Slovakia and adviser to the country’s first president after the breakup of Czechoslovakia