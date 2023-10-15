What are the military risks of an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza?

The Israeli army says it is ready for the next stage of its war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel has gathered hundreds of thousands of troops ahead of its ground invasion of Gaza.

But Hamas is likely to be ready for them.

Tens of thousands of fighters have had time to prepare traps and ambushes.

With the conflict about to enter a dangerous new phase, fears are growing for civilians caught in the crossfire – along with concern the war might spread beyond the territory.

So, what does Israel stand to gain from an incursion into Gaza?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Elias Hanna – retired Lebanese military general

Elijah Magnier – military analyst who has covered conflicts in the Middle East for more than 30 years

Lawrence Korb – former United States assistant secretary of defence