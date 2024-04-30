Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 34 killed in Gaza strikes amid ceasefire talks
Palestinians in Rafah say there is no ‘safe zone’ as Israeli forces continue attacks amid talks on potential ceasefire.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli air and drone attacks have killed three people in the Nuseirat refugee camp and two people in Gaza City, bringing the number of people killed in Gaza on Monday to at least 34, the Wafa news agency reports.
- “Stopping the attacks against Palestinians is not generous,” senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera as the US and UK urge Palestinians to accept an Israeli offer of a 40-day pause in fighting over demands for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.