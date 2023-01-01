How will Pele be remembered?

Brazilians are observing three days of mourning after Pele died on Thursday following a long battle with cancer.

The 82-year-old played a crucial role as football rose to become the most popular sport on the planet.

Pele played in four World Cups and was the only player in history to win three.

But his legacy stretched far beyond his haul of trophies and record of remarkable goal-scoring.

As football is the most popular sport in the world, how will he be remembered?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Fernando Kallas – Brazilian sports journalist who has covered three World Cups

James Varley – Communications consultant and founder of Varley Media; grandson of British news photographer John Varley who took the famous shot of Pele and Bobby Moore at the 1970 FIFA World Cup

Maher Mezahi – Football journalist covering Africa