What’s behind the latest setback in the Iran nuclear talks?

European leaders say they doubt Tehran’s intentions to revive the 2015 agreement.

France, the United Kingdom and Germany have raised questions about Iran’s intentions to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement.

This comes days after Tehran sent its response to the European Union’s latest proposed text for reviving the deal.

The three Western nations say Iran’s demands are preventing talks from resuming in Vienna.

Iran has denied the European allegations.

So, is a deal still possible?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Hillary Mann Leverett – former US Department of State diplomatic official and former US-Iran negotiator

Mohammad Marandi – media adviser for the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna and a professor at the University of Tehran