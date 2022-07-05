Who will pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction?

Allies and international organisations discuss principles and priorities for rebuilding Ukraine.

More than four months of war have destroyed countless cities and towns in Ukraine.

Its allies, though, want to start rebuilding as soon as possible.

More than 40 nations and international organisations have outlined priorities for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

They met in the Swiss city of Lugano, and agreed on the Lugano Principles.

But it is no small task. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal estimates rebuilding costs will reach $750bn.

With the war still raging, is the discussion a little premature?

And will the principles agreed on have any lasting impact?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Olena Prokopenko – Co-chairwoman of the Transatlantic Task Force on Ukraine and fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States

Timothy Ash – Senior emerging markets sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management

Hanna Shelest – Director of the Security Studies Program at Ukrainian Prism, a foreign policy and security think-tank