What will the James Webb telescope show us?

Images from the world’s most powerful space telescope illuminate the depths of the cosmos.

We can see further into the history of the universe than ever before.

It has taken decades and hundreds of millions of dollars to invent and deploy the technology we needed to get a better look into the cosmos.

But why are scientists going to all this trouble?

What are they hoping to achieve?

And how will the latest revelations change our understanding of the universe?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests

Francisco Diego – Senior research fellow at University College London’s Department of Physics and Astronomy

Amaya Moro-Martin – Astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute

Abraham Loeb – Theoretical physicist and professor of science at Harvard University