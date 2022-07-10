What’s behind Elon Musk’s decision to cancel the Twitter deal?

Twitter says it will take legal action against Elon Musk for pulling out of a takeover deal.

One of the richest people on the planet says he’s changed his mind about buying Twitter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says fake accounts could amount to a fifth of Twitter’s users – four times more than he was initially told.

The company denies this and says it will sue Musk to push through the deal.

What’s likely to happen next?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Jim Anderson – CEO of Beacon.dev

Charles Arthur – Author of the book Social Warming, about social media’s inherent unavoidable effects

Ian Myers – Founder of Oceans XYZ, and a consultant on social media, content strategy and branding