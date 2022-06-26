What’s behind the US Supreme Court decision on abortion?

Protests spread across the US after the Supreme Court struck down a 50-year-old abortion law.

The US Supreme Court has struck down Roe v Wade – a federal ruling that allowed abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

It had been law of the land for nearly 50 years.

Immediately after the decision came down, dozens of states began to ban or severely restrict the procedure.

It also led to protests across the country, with those opposed to the ruling saying it would lead to limits on women’s control of their own bodies.

Supporters of the decision say it was long overdue.

So, how will this ruling impact other laws? And can Roe v Wade be restored?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Ruth Hardy – State senator for Vermont

Jill Cartwright – Writer, organiser and former campaign lead with Southerners on New Ground

Amy O’Donnell – Director of communications at the Texas Alliance for Life