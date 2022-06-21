What’s behind the sharp drop in Bitcoin’s value?

The price of the cryptocurrency recently dipped below $20,000, its lowest level since November 2020.

The chaos in crypto markets has continued and many digital currencies have seen their value reach zero.

That’s knocked a lot of confidence out of the market, creating a domino effect reaching all the way to the top. The price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, recently dipped below $20,000 for the first time since November 2020.

As investors become increasingly nervous, more have been selling off their coins.

What does that tell us about the future of the digital currency?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests

Aly-Khan Satchu – Investor and CEO at Rich Management

Naeem Aslam – Chief market analyst at AvaTrade

Brian Lucey – Professor of international finance and commodities at Trinity Business School