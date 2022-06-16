What’s behind the record number of displaced people?

More than 100 million people have been displaced around the world, according to the United Nations.

More people than ever before have been forcibly displaced around the world, according to the UN’s refugee agency.

Last month, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the total number of displaced people passed the 100 million mark.

The UNHCR noted several causes, including conflict, climate change and persecution, and said the war in Ukraine has made the situation worse – displacing more than 12 million people in less than four months.

Can this rising trend be reversed? And if so, how?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Shabia Mantoo – spokesperson for the UNHCR

Nando Sigona – professor of international migration at the University of Birmingham and director of the Institute for Research into Superdiversity

Behrouz Boochani – author and former refugee