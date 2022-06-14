Why has Rwanda agreed to receive unwanted asylum seekers?

The United Kingdom seeks to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda after legal challenges fail.

Come here and we will send you to Rwanda.

That is the message coming out of the United Kingdom for asylum seekers and migrants trying to reach the country illegally.

Most of those who were to be deported managed to avoid the first flight to Kigali through individual legal challenges.

A request to halt the flight was rejected by the UK’s Court of Appeal.

Will this policy stop refugees reaching Britain?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests

Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, an organisation campaigning against deportation policy

Joseph Ryarasa Nkurunziza, executive secretary of Never Again Rwanda, a social justice and peace-building organisation

Catherine Woollard, secretary- general of the European Council on Refugees and Exiles