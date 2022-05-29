UN rights chief criticised after China visit

Activists accuse the UN human rights chief of failing to press China on alleged human rights abuses during a rare trip.

Activists have accused United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet of failing to press China about alleged human rights abuses, during a rare trip.

During her six days there, Bachelet went to the Xinjiang region where the United States says genocide is being committed against Uighur Muslims.

China denies this, despite mounting evidence.

So what, if anything, could Bachelet’s trip mean for human rights in China?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests:

Rushan Abbas – Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs.

Einar Tangen – Senior International Fellow at the Taihe Institute who specialises in China affairs.

Sophie Richardson – China Director at Human Rights Watch.