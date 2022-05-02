Why has Chad delayed a national peace dialogue?

Scheduled talks between the military government, opposition and rebels are postponed for a second time.

The sudden death of longtime President Idriss Deby in April last year left a power vacuum in Chad that has led to political upheaval.

His son, army General Mahamat Idriss Deby, soon took over and promised to hold elections in 18 months after a national dialogue between the military government, opposition groups and rebel fighters.

But those discussions have been postponed for a second time.

Preliminary talks in Qatar have made little progress.

So, what could this mean for Chad’s future?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Remadji Hoinathy – Senior researcher, Institute for Security Studies

Ovigwe Eguegu – Security analyst, Afripolitika, an Africa Security consultancy

Enrica Picco – Director, Central Africa Project, International Crisis Group