Why has Chad delayed a national peace dialogue?
Scheduled talks between the military government, opposition and rebels are postponed for a second time.
The sudden death of longtime President Idriss Deby in April last year left a power vacuum in Chad that has led to political upheaval.
His son, army General Mahamat Idriss Deby, soon took over and promised to hold elections in 18 months after a national dialogue between the military government, opposition groups and rebel fighters.
But those discussions have been postponed for a second time.
Preliminary talks in Qatar have made little progress.
So, what could this mean for Chad’s future?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Remadji Hoinathy – Senior researcher, Institute for Security Studies
Ovigwe Eguegu – Security analyst, Afripolitika, an Africa Security consultancy
Enrica Picco – Director, Central Africa Project, International Crisis Group