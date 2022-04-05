Is Russia committing atrocities in Ukraine?

Many countries have reacted with revulsion after images emerged that appear to show civilian massacres near Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said negotiations are the only way to end Russia’s war on his country.

Following the discovery of bodies in civilian clothes in the town of Bucha near Kyiv, some with their hands bound to their backs, Zelenskyy says talks with Russia will not be easy.

Russia has denied allegations its forces massacred civilians. Several leaders of western countries have called for a war crimes investigation.

Can the allegations be proven in court?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Hugh Williamson – Director of Europe and Central Asia division of Human Rights Watch

Andrey Ontikov – Political analyst

Alexander Hinton – Director of the Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights