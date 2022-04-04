Will politicians listen to climate change warnings?

New report from UN climate panel suggests what can be done to limit the damage of climate change.

The United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has brought together scientists from 195 countries in an attempt to tackle the climate crisis.

In the last eight months, the UN panel has published two reports looking at the causes and effects of climate change.

Its third one has just been released and suggests what can be done to curb the crisis.

So, what should be done to limit this damage?

Guests:

Andy Reisinger – Member of the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and vice-chair of Working Group III (Mitigation)

Syeda Rizwana Hasan – Chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association and Goldman Environmental Prize winner

Stephan Singer – Senior climate science and global energy policy adviser at Climate Action Network International