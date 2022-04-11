Who will become the next president of France?

The incumbent Emmanuel Macron will face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election runoff.

President Emmanuel Macron has begun his campaign ahead of the presidential runoff election on April 24.

He wants to become the first French president to be re-elected in the last 20 years.

He won the most votes in the first round on Sunday, but his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen was not far behind, and is determined to start her own presidency by winning the runoff.

Can the far right win? And what would that mean for France?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests

Jacques Reland – Senior research fellow at Global Policy Institute

Ariane Bogain – Senior lecturer in French and politics at Northumbria University

Anne-Elisabeth Moutet – Columnist for the Telegraph and UnHerd online magazine