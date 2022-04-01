What’s next for Tunisia as its political crisis deepens?
President Kais Saied dissolves parliament in latest move to consolidate power.
It’s been nearly eight months since Tunisia’s president sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and granted himself broad executive powers.
Kais Saied has now dissolved the parliament, accusing its members of attempting a coup.
But legislators say it is Saied who is grabbing power illegally.
The president – a former constitutional law professor – has rejected calls for elections within three months.
So what happens now in a country that had been praised as the only success story from the Arab Spring revolutions?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Rabeb Aloui – Tunisian journalist
Moncef Khaddar – Associate professor, Department of International Relations, Cyprus International University
Cherif El Kadhi – Political commentator