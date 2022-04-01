What’s next for Tunisia as its political crisis deepens?

It’s been nearly eight months since Tunisia’s president sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and granted himself broad executive powers.

Kais Saied has now dissolved the parliament, accusing its members of attempting a coup.

But legislators say it is Saied who is grabbing power illegally.

The president – a former constitutional law professor – has rejected calls for elections within three months.

So what happens now in a country that had been praised as the only success story from the Arab Spring revolutions?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Rabeb Aloui – Tunisian journalist

Moncef Khaddar – Associate professor, Department of International Relations, Cyprus International University

Cherif El Kadhi – Political commentator