Can Russia be barred from the G20 summit?

The Kremlin accuses the US of pressuring other countries to remove Russia from the G20 summit.

The G20 is a major international platform made up of 19 large economies from the developed and developing world and the European Union. The bloc’s members represent 85 percent of global output, 75 percent of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

While economic and financial policy has dominated annual summits, the agenda was expanded to include climate change and the pandemic last year.

China says the G20 is a forum to discuss economic issues, rejecting suggestions Russia could be barred from the summit in Indonesia later this year because of its invasion of Ukraine.

So who controls the G20 and what lies ahead for the bloc?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Elizabeth Shackelford – Senior fellow at the Chicago Council on Global affairs and a former US diplomat

Danil Bochkov – Fellow at the Russian International Affairs Council

Thomas Noto Suoneto – Host of Foreign Policy Talks podcast. He is now involved in Business 20 Indonesia, the business engagement group for the G20 summit