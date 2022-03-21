Should Russian public figures take a stand on the Ukraine war?

Russian public figures face growing pressure to condemn the Ukraine war or risk being cancelled in the West.

Across the Western world, Russian artists, musicians, filmmakers and athletes are being excluded from events and competitions.

They are under growing pressure to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The growing pressure comes despite laws to protect the freedom of expression in Europe and North America.

So, should public figures be forced to take a stand on the Ukraine war?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Natalia Pelevine – Playwright, political activist and blogger

Alexey Yaroshevsky – Sport reporter in Russia

Danyel Reiche – Visiting associate professor at Georgetown University Qatar