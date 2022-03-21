Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds
Should Russian public figures take a stand on the Ukraine war?
Russian public figures face growing pressure to condemn the Ukraine war or risk being cancelled in the West.
Across the Western world, Russian artists, musicians, filmmakers and athletes are being excluded from events and competitions.
They are under growing pressure to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The growing pressure comes despite laws to protect the freedom of expression in Europe and North America.
So, should public figures be forced to take a stand on the Ukraine war?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Natalia Pelevine – Playwright, political activist and blogger
Alexey Yaroshevsky – Sport reporter in Russia
Danyel Reiche – Visiting associate professor at Georgetown University Qatar
Published On 21 Mar 2022