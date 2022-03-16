How is the media viewing Russia’s war in Ukraine?

Competing narratives fight for coverage in print, on air and online.

Images of destruction and civilian suffering in Ukraine have dominated headlines worldwide since Russia invaded on February 24, as both sides have accused the other of promoting disinformation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a highly visible presence throughout the Western world, largely due to informal social media videos and addresses to international media.

In contrast, Russian media mostly repeat the Kremlin’s messaging around what it calls a “special military operation”.

With competing narratives fighting for air time, are we getting an accurate picture of the conflict?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Olga Tokariuk – Ukrainian journalist and non-resident fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis

Nikolai Petrov – Senior research fellow at the Russia and Eurasia Programme at the Chatham House think-tank

Markus Ziener – Professor of journalism at the University of Applied Sciences