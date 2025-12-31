What is behind the Saudi-UAE rupture in Yemen?
It all began more than a decade ago. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the pillars of a coalition created to fight the Houthis who had taken control in Yemen.
Over the years, that mission failed. Then the UAE set out to pursue its own long-term interests by supporting and arming a group called the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the south of Yemen.
But Riyadh stepped in to disrupt what it saw as a national security threat after the STC seized control of areas close to its borders.
The UAE was given 24 hours’ notice to withdraw – an ultimatum it agreed to.
So what does all this mean for the future of Yemen?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Abdul-aziz Al Ghashian – Senior non-resident fellow at Gulf International Forum
Alkharder Sulaiman – Southern Transitional Council spokesman
Andreas Krieg – Associate professor at the School of Security Studies, King’s College London