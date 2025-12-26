Has the fight against al-Shabab failed?

UN experts say the armed group remains a major threat to stability in Somalia and neighbouring countries.

United Nations experts say the threat of al-Shabab remains the greatest immediate threat to Somalia and the East African region, especially Kenya.

The al-Qaeda-linked group controls significant parts of southern and central Somalia, carrying out attacks on government and security forces, as well as civilians.

Over the years, the group has claimed responsibility for attacks in Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti.

Despite efforts by Somali and international forces to combat its operations, it still has the ability to strike.

So why has the fight against this group failed over two decades?

Presenter:

Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Ismael Tahir – Research fellow at Hilin, an organisation committed to development, governance and politics in the Somali Peninsula.

Afyare Elmi – Research professor at City University of Mogadishu.

Abdullahi Halakhe – Horn of Africa security analyst.