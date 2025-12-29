How will Israel’s recognition of Somaliland impact the Middle East?
A diplomatic breakthrough after more than 30 years of international isolation, following its break-up from Somalia.
But Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state is drawing widespread condemnation.
Somaliland is strategically located near the Bab al Mandeb, through which a third of the world’s shipping crosses into the Red sea.
That makes it vital for maritime security and intelligence operations in a volatile region.
Will more countries follow Israel and recognise Somaliland?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests: Adam Matan, Independent Horn of Africa Consultant.
Alon Pinkas, Former Ambassador and Consul General of Israel in New York.
Xavier Abu Eid, Political Scientist specialising in Palestine and Israel.
Published On 29 Dec 2025