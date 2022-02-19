Who’s telling the truth on the Ukraine conflict?

Russia and US are accused of spreading misinformation as tensions rise over Ukraine.

It is often said the first casualty of war is the truth.

With tensions running high over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, all sides have accused each other of spreading misinformation and propaganda.

Moscow has long said Ukraine is threatening Russian speakers in the east, even accusing Kyiv of “genocide”.

The United States called the claim “a reprehensible falsehood”. But Washington has faced criticism as well for warning of an imminent attack.

Ukraine’s president says such information is sowing unnecessary fear.

Who will win the battle for public opinion on the conflict?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Lada Roslycky – Founder of Black Trident Defense and Security Consulting Group

Richard Sakwa – Professor of Russian and European politics at University of Kent

Peter Zalmayev – Executive director Eurasia Democracy Initiative