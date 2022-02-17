Can NATO strengthen Europe’s defence against Russia?

Military alliance proposes sending more soldiers to Central and Eastern Europe.

Russian aggression is Europe’s new normal. That is according to NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

He says the threat of Russia invading Ukraine shows Moscow is prepared to use force to undermine the core principles of the Western military alliance.

He has suggested sending more soldiers to Central and Eastern Europe. NATO deployed troops to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region.

The new proposals could see soldiers stationed in countries such as Romania.

But will the plan protect Europe or worsen tensions with Moscow?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Theresa Fallon – Director, Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Alexander Titov – Lecturer in modern European history, Queen’s University Belfast

Kadri Liik – Senior policy fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations