Will COVID-19 become endemic in Africa?

There is light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic in Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It says the continent will soon be able to manage COVID-19 as an endemic disease. Doses of vaccines are starting to arrive in large numbers after a slow start. But only 10 percent of Africans are fully inoculated.

That is the lowest level in the world, and many people lack access to adequate health care services.

WHO admits the actual number of COVID-19 infections could be seven times higher than the official count of 11 million.

Is the optimism justified?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Shabir Madhi – Director, Vaccines and Infectious Disease Analytics Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand

Serah Makka-Ugbabe – Executive director of engagement and mobilisation, ONE Campaign

Dr Ifeanyi Nsofor – Community health physician