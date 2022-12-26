Is a negotiated settlement possible in Russia’s war in Ukraine?

Vladimir Putin accuses his opponent of avoiding talks but Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it’s just a delay tactic.

The war in Ukraine is the worst military conflict in Europe since the second world war.

There is no official death toll, but in the 10 months of fighting, there have been tens of thousands of military and civilian casualties and millions of people have fled their homes.

All wars end eventually – some in outright victory and defeat, others at the negotiating table.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly working on a peace plan to be unveiled in February.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says he is open to discussions to end the war – and blames his opponents for refusing to negotiate.

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and military analyst

Hanna Shelest – Security Studies Programme Director, Ukrainian Prism

Chris Weafer – CEO, Macro-Advisory