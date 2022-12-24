What’s behind the Unite India March?

The opposition Congress Party says its rally aims to highlight what it calls the ‘danger’ of the ruling BJP.

Thousands of supporters of the main opposition party in India have reached the capital New Delhi.

They have been walking for more than three months to unite the country and are planning to continue until February.

Among them is Rahul Gandhi, a former party president and the great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister.

Some critics say the demonstration is a desperate move that is unlikely to gain any new support for the Congress Party.

But why now?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Anshul Avijit – National spokesperson for the Indian National Congress

Fatima Khan – Reporter at The Quint, a general news and opinion website in India

Sudhanshu Mittal – Senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)