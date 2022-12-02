Can rising violence between Israelis, Palestinians be contained?

UN warns conflict in occupied Palestinian territories is near ‘boiling point’.

The year 2022 has been the deadliest for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in 16 years.

The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli forces have killed at least 210 Palestinians, including 47 children, since January.

Meanwhile, at least 31 Israelis have been killed in reprisal attacks.

Although some incidents occurred in Gaza, most of the violence has been in the occupied West Bank, particularly over the past two weeks.

The UN special coordinator, Tor Wennesland, says the conflict has reached a ‘boiling point’.

So, what’s behind the increase in tension?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Akiva Eldar – Political analyst, author and contributor to Haaretz

Nour Odeh – Political analyst and founding member of Palestine’s Democratic National Assembly

Bill Law – Editor of Arab Digest and director of The Gulf Matters consultancy