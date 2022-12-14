What impact would an EU price cap on natural gas have?

EU energy ministers fail yet again to agree on a price cap on Russian gas to punish Moscow.

A fifth emergency meeting of European Union energy ministers has ended in a deadlock, with members divided on a price cap for Russian gas.

The bloc wants to punish Moscow by paying less for its gas, while protecting consumers from prices that have soared since the Ukraine war began.

The split is between those wanting tough measures and those fearing that too low a cap might affect supplies.

That could happen if producers sell to other markets instead of the EU as higher rates are on offer elsewhere.

The ministers are hoping to reach a compromise at another round of talks next week.

But can the deep divisions within the EU be overcome?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Cornelia Meyer – CEO of Meyer Resources

Chris Weafer – CEO at Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy

Wojciech Przybylski – Editor-in-chief at Visegrad Insight